abrdn plc Buys 3,564 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,948 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $37,098,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $36,061,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10,248.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,069 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

