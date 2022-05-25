abrdn plc Has $2.09 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 72,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

