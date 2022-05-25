Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.66.

ZS opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

