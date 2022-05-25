abrdn plc Purchases 930 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

