abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 97,452 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,975,000 after acquiring an additional 229,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Bloom Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.