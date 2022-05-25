The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,787 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

