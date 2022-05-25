abrdn plc Buys 1,279 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

