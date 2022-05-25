abrdn plc Reduces Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.