abrdn plc Sells 10,038 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

