abrdn plc Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

