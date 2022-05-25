CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 97,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 80,393 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 80,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

