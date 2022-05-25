abrdn plc Buys 968 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 25,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $76,235,000 after buying an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,642,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.61.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.