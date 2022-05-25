Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,952 shares of company stock worth $6,149,315. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

