abrdn plc Takes $2.77 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DigitalOcean by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

Shares of DOCN opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

