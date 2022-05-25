abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $343,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,281,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

NYSE LEA opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $122.67 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

