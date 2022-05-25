abrdn plc Has $2.82 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 41,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

