abrdn plc Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 174,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.