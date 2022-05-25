abrdn plc Sells 85,716 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,716 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,956 shares of company stock worth $51,485,911. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

NET stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.