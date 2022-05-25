abrdn plc Reduces Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

