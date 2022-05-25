abrdn plc Buys 470 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

ROKU opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

