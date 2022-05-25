abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,128 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 281,103 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after buying an additional 222,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 214,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

