Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

