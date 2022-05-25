abrdn plc Has $3.26 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,456 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

