abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

