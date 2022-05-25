JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,388 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Waters worth $58,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,159,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.33 and its 200 day moving average is $328.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

