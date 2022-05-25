abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

