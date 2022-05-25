Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58.

