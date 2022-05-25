JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 215,371 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1,326.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $57,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Enstar Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.50.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

