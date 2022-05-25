JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.75 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $58,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 549.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $223.35 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.88. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

