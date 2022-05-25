JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.86 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $58,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,241,000 after acquiring an additional 399,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $119,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,969 shares of company stock worth $11,309,321. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.