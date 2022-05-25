JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $58,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,830,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $24,754,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNW opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

