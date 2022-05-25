JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $63.47 Million in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,687,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.91% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

