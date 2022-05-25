Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 396.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.39% of Science Applications International worth $66,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

