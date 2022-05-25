Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,828 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

