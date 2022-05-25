Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

UTF stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

