Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

