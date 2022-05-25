Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 in the last ninety days.

CPNG stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Coupang Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.