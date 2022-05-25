Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 379 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.30.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

