Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of PFFD opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

