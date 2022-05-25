Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,231,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,948,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter.

SDOG opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

