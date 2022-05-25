Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,276 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

