Contrasting Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) & DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kinetik alerts:

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinetik and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -9.77% 2.31% DT Midstream 36.13% 8.28% 4.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and DT Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 25.30 $99.22 million N/A N/A DT Midstream $840.00 million 6.39 $307.00 million $3.20 17.33

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. DT Midstream pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinetik and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00 DT Midstream 1 3 5 0 2.44

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $79.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.87%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Kinetik.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Kinetik on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.