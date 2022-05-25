Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

