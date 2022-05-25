Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,263 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Constellium worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTM. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

