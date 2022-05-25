SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

