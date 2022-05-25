Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 131,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

