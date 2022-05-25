Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,449 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

