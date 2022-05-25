Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 30,297 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,939,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

