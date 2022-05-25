Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $186.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.83 and a fifty-two week high of $249.46.

