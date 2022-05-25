Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.